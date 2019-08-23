Boom + Batten boxes up takeout option as edible art

– Story by Sean McIntyre Photography by Lia Crowe

Just in time for Victoria’s summer party and picnic season, Boom + Batten has introduced a takeout eating option that combines convenience and flavour, all boxed up as edible art.

Each of Boom + Batten’s four Boom Box options is professionally assembled with an emphasis on freshly harvested, local ingredients and artful presentation.

The boxes debuted earlier this summer, but according to Andrew Fawcett, manager of Boom + Batten’s catering program, they’ve already created a buzz, especially since diners at Victoria’s Dîner en Blanc got a preview back in June.

Andrew has designed four distinct Boom Box selections catering to group sizes of between two and 12 people and for budgets that range between $20 and $150.

The Charcuterie Box features Canadian artisan cheeses, local and international cured meats, chef-inspired pâté and terrine, nuts, grapes, house mustard, gourmet crackers, pepper jelly spread as well as freshly baked bread.

The Cheese and Gourmet Crackers Charcuterie Box is an ideal choice for those who want to skip the meat without missing out on the full range of charcuterie flavours.

Seasonal Vegetable + Gourmet Dips and Seasonal Fresh Cut Fruit boxes add fresh produce and house-made dressings to takeaway dining, adding a centrepiece-worthy splash of seasonal colour to the picnic blanket or backyard table.

“Creating the box presentation with all the different varieties of ingredients definitely takes time — you need to have a eye for detail and a creative mind,” Andrew says.

“The way we present fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses are all in different unique shapes and sizes on purpose so each ingredient is able to stand out and not be hidden in the mosaic.”

He adds: “I think all the ingredients are fun to work with, and it’s always exciting to get the chance to try new cured meats and unusual cheese varieties, local heirloom tomato varieties, fresh berries and beautiful hand-picked edible flowers. My goal is to ensure all ingredients we use have a place and time to be used, and that they can all speak for themselves and not get lost in the presentation.”

Based on the great response, Andrew says, the restaurant plans to expand its range of Boom Boxes to include options featuring West Coast seafood and some of the restaurant’s impeccable pastries.

Boom Boxes can be ordered up to 48 hours in advance at boomandbatten.com, by calling 250-940-5850 or dropping by the Boom + Batten Restaurant and Cafe on the waterfront at 2 Paul Kane Place.