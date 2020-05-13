Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients
Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
QC council convened for special meeting on May 12; Village of Port Clements council will meet May 14
Airline president says they will only resume service on Haida Gwaii with ‘support of the community’
Village of Port Clements also decreased business taxes by 30 per cent
Councillor Bret Johnston asked staff to research rodent control educational material
The Nisga’a Final Agreement is the first modern treaty in British Columbia
Bethel Assembly holding outdoor services amid COVID-19
It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer
Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic
Officials confirm that there was no contamination of a nearby body of water.
Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs
Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work
Database of health, work impacts to guide public health
After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone
Airline president says they will only resume service on Haida Gwaii with ‘support of the community’
QC council convened for special meeting on May 12; Village of Port Clements council will meet May 14
Database of health, work impacts to guide public health
Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.
Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers
CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic
When possible, patients will be assessed through a telephone call prior to surgery, the health agency said.