Discover Wilden in Kelowna

Hot new interview with Wilden development in Kelowna.
Mario Gedicke sits down with Karin Eger-Blenk who shared her vision and the future of this beautiful development.
Lineup includes musicians, dancer, comedian and more; One of the judges ‘may do a guest performance’
Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District temporarily closing Rennell Road Aug. 31 to Sept. 7
Electoral Area Advisory Committee recommended request ‘to make sure everybody’s safe’
Faye Laidlaw of Queen Charlotte making tumblers, candleholders to keep glass out of landfill
Outages left hundreds of BC Hydro customers on Haida Gwaii without power on Aug. 9
This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province
The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis
The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons
Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19
Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night
B.C. Government committing up to $1.575 million for Tulsequah Chief Mine site
Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies
Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows
The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago
Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa
Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus