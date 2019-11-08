Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

This Fashion Friday celebrity stylist Kim XO Appelt fills you in on her favourite coats for this winter.

This Fashion Friday celebrity stylist Kim XO Appelt fills you in on her favourite coats for this winter.

Although Kim XO is based in Kelowna, B.C., she has followers from all over the globe which is why is episode includes coats for those living in diverse temperatures that might not see the chilly winters the Okanagan does.

From a light silk bomber jacket to warm and cozy teddy coats, Appelt has a jacket that will keep you stylish this season.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

