Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

If you’re feeling the January blues you’re not alone, in fact this past Monday was considered the most depressing day of the year.

But, not to worry because this Fashion Friday, Kim XO has you covered.

If you wake up feeling not quite yourself these days Kim Appelt has five tips to help you look and feel better in five minutes.

Starting with brightening your smile by using charcoal toothpaste, Appelt says whiter teeth will help you to feel better about yourself.

Next, it’s more white but this time it’s for your eyes. Appelt says if your eyes are feeling dry and looking red, a natural eye drop can help.

Watch the video to find out more about how to keep the blues away this winter season.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Most Read