Ruben Little photographed by Lia Crowe

Inspired Style with Ruben Little

Passionate about food, family and well made products

  • Oct. 9, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Story and photography by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Originally from South Africa, Ruben has lived many places, including the Arabian Gulf and the UK. But for the past four and a half years, Ruben and his family have called Shawnigan Lake home.

“I try to have the proper Canadian life; we live in a log home with a fire. I love that there is an outdoor lifestyle every season here,” he says.

There are two things that fire Ruben up about the work he does at Jaguar Land Rover Victoria.

“It’s the people I work with — my colleagues and the clientele — and the product. I grew up with it and I love it. For me if you love something then it’s not really a job. I go to work happy and I leave work happy.”

Outside of work, Ruben is passionate about good food and family.

“It’s about just taking time, eating or cooking good food and spending time with the family. I don’t own a television; I would rather sit in front of the fire with my wife and a glass of wine.”

Asked what car has the “best style,” Ruben doesn’t hesitate with his answer: the Aston Martin DB5.

“It’s the lines — those were the days when things were designed for the way they looked more then just for the purpose.”

When it comes to good personal style, Ruben says it’s about “the fabrics, the texture … a well-tailored suit, jacket or dress. Anything that’s well made on somebody who knows how to wear it, which means somebody who takes care. Whether it’s clothing or food. You can see when love has gone into the preparation.”

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Tailored suits for the weekdays and chinos on weekends.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Gap1969 range – straight cut, dark wash.

Current go-to clothing Item: POLO rugby top.

Best new purchase: POLO hunting jacket (green).

Day bag: Marks and Spencer leather holdall.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Watch: Omega Seamaster 300 Chronometer.

Favourite work tool:“My iPhone!”

Sunglasses: Oakley 4 Squared.

Scent: Hugo Boss.

Favourite skincare products: Clarins Men.

Style Inspiration/Life

Favourite artist: Jack Vettriano

Favourite film you love for its style: Miami Vice, directed by Michael Mann.

Favourite coffee table book: ICON The Land Rover Story.

Favourite local restaurant:Artisan Bistro – great food!”

Favourite cocktail/wine: Any good Merlot.

Album on current rotation: Divide by Ed Sheeran.

Favourite musician: No clear favourite, depends on mood and setting.

Favourite city to visit: London and Venice.

Favourite app: BBC news.

Hotel: Sefton Hotel: Douglas, Isle of Man.

Favourite place in the whole world: “Anywhere, as long as it is with my wife and son.”

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Just Posted

Housing a top issue for future Masset mayor and council

Lack of daycare, better recreation and tsunami planning also discussed at Oct. 4 forum

Friends and family raising funds for Tauren Collinson

Friends and family of Tauren Collinson are fundraising to help him and… Continue reading

Tahayghen, cultural teachings key for school trustee candidates

Saving Tahayghen Elementary and restoring Haida language were big topics last night… Continue reading

Protecting watershed key to Queen Charlotte candidates

Queen Charlotte has a real live contest for council. Not only does… Continue reading

Lions Club pride to shine at 50th anniversary

Masset Haida Lions to host free BBQ lunch at Howard Phillips Community Hall on Saturday

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida

Residents along the Florida panhandle are busy readying themselves for Hurricane Michael, which is predicted to make landfall somewhere around Panama City, Florida.

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait

Most Read