Inspired Style with Tashe Vitaly

I met Tashe and her bulldog, Nelson, on a hot summer day at the Haute Wheels Mobile Boutique where she greeted me with a tray of iced lattes to chat about life, style and her latest venture — a mobile boutique.

"Haute Wheels launched in June 2017 and it has totally taken off," said Tashe, who is also the owner of Sartorial Boutique.

. “It’s a different way of buying and I’m really enjoying it: different lines, styles and a new challenge. Right now I am buying for Spring 2018 for Sartorial, and buying in-season for the truck, which is more frequent.”

Describing the style of Sartorial Boutique, Tashe said, “A lot of the clients describe the clothes in Sartorial as ‘casual made elegant.’”

Sporting a crisp blue denim jacket, white denim shorts, and a loose floral top, Tasha said that for her own personal style, it’s important for her to stay true to her personality.

“I definitely think that less is more. I like more classic pieces — clothing that is lasting and of good quality. I am a lazy dresser, so my go-to pieces are jeans, sweaters and boots. In the summertime I keep it casual all around.”

Now, 10 years since she opened Sartorial Boutique, Tashe feels that the fundamental piece in her work — that which energizes her the most — is the relationships she’s made with clients over the years.

She also said the best business lesson she’s learned is to not to “overthink” it: “Retail is a cycle of peaks and valleys, so I’ve learned not to second guess myself.”

She added, “The great thing about fashion right now is that anything goes. I love the sneaker trend right now and frayed jeans with a released hem.”

Asked what’s coming up this autumn, she said, “I am really excited for fall. It’s all about knits, ponchos, sweaters, sweaters and more sweaters.”

FASHION

Uniform: Denim. All-time favourite piece: “Hard to narrow it down. I love knitwear.”

Currently coveting: Unrealistically, a Celine bag. “I’d rather spend money on travel. I’ll settle for some Olive suede booties.”

Favourite pair of shoes: Booties. I love Rag & Bone boots. Tom’s Shoes makes some great comfortable boots at a good price point.

Favourite daybag: “Something large enough to fit my Mac. I like to change up my bag depending on what I’m doing.”

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: “A ring my mother passed down to me. I have inherited some great pieces from her. I think they are mostly from the 70’s.”

Fashion obsession: “I’m loving ruffles and the off-shoulder trend right now, as well as the cropped flare and released or frayed denim hem.”

Accessory you spend the most money on: Eyewear and purses.

LIFE

Favourite local restaurant: Hilltop or La Stella.

Favourite Cocktail/Wine: Alderlea and Averill Creek — both wineries on the island. “My friend introduced me to a rose from France called Whispering Angel that is hard to find, but well worth the search.”

Current Album on rotation: Spotify. “My husband is the DJ in the family.”

Favourite city to visit: “I recently went to the East Coast. Loved Boston. I love Vancouver too. Luckily work takes me there often.”

Favourite Hotel: Hotel Indigo, downtown Los Angeles.

Favourite App: “Instagram and Swet Haus for booking spin classes!”

Favourite place in the whole world: Greece. “Bali is pretty fantastic too.”

READING MATERIAL

What do you read online for style: Pinterest and LIKEtoKNOW.it.

Fave print magazine: House & Home, Dwell.

Fave style blog: Damsel in Dior, Sincerely Jules, bloglovin.com

Coffee table book: An old Readers Digest Atlas. I love maps.

Last great read: “I’m usually reading the news online or surfing blogs.”

STYLE INSPIRATIONS

Style Icon: Jessica Alba

Favourite artist: Donna Giraud. “She has a studio in Vancouver.”

Piece of art: “A print I picked up in Spain.”

Favourite fashion designer: “For couture, Valentino. I love the Rockstud collection that they continue to run with. I also like Victoria Beckham. Never thought I’d say that.”

-Story by Katherine Suna Photography by Izabel Kazenbroot-Guppy

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



