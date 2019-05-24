Located just an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake Recreational development boasts 45 fully serviced RV lots, 20 cabin sites and a variety of on-site amenities – your ideal destination for four-season adventures.

Lakefront living is sweet at Sugar Lake

The unique area offers numerous opportunities both at the lake and in the neighbouring communities

  • May. 24, 2019 2:30 p.m.
  • Life

Lakefront living where you can get away from it all without travelling too far is awesome enough. Add the four-season adventures awaiting at Sugar Lake, and your recreation property just got a lot sweeter!

Just an hour east of Vernon, the 66-lot lakefront shared interest development in the North Okanagan boasts 45 fully serviced RV lots and 20 cabin sites, complemented by a variety of amenities onsite and nearby.

The unique area offers numerous opportunities both at the lake and in the neighbouring communities, where you’ll also find a lot of great events and activities, notes the local Sugar Lake Recreational Properties development team.

And with the team also owners at Sugar Lake, they know there’s a lot to love!

  1. Location, location: Surrounded by thousands of hectares of forest, freshwater lakes, a river and streams, Sugar Lake is just 14 km north of the quaint Cherryville, 50 minutes from Vernon and 90 minutes from Kelowna and Kelowna International Airport, making it easier than ever to get away from it all.
  2. ​Sensational summers: Sunny days on the water without all the commotion of the Okanagan’s busier lakes – sounds like an ideal summer! Sugar Lake’s beachfront is perfect for swimming, paddling, boating or simply relaxing on shore, while nearby common areas offer abundant greenspace, and a large covered picnic area for ​community or private functions. Enjoy the lake on the long-weekends of summer and still have lots of room to move.
  3. What a neighbourhood! Just an hour from Nakusp, hop the ferry and discover that community’s hiking, hot springs and local artists. Explore local history at Cherryville or pack up the mountain bikes and head to Silver Star for some awesome downhill action.
  4. Ample amenities: Beyond the new dock, boat slips are also available for lease, while an on-site lodge welcomes guests from May through September. Enjoy a licensed, full-service bistro for those meals away from the campfire, and comfortable suites for visiting friends and family. Lot owners can also choose to include their property in Sugar Lake’s rental program, allowing you to rent your RV lot or cabin when you’re not using your place.
  5. Year-round adventures: As a four-season resort, homeowners will enjoy both year-round security and snow removal, so you can enjoy your recreation escape in every season. The lake is beautiful in the late fall, perfect for enjoying activities like fishing, hiking and quadding, and later for snowmobiling and other winter fun.

From your getaway at the lake to adventures farther afield, your weekends and holidays just got a whole lot more fun! Learn more at sugarlakelife.ca

