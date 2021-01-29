Andrea Barone. Photography by Darren Hull

Secrets and Lives with Andrea Barone

Crystal Hills Organics CEO created a line of products for the skin and body

  • Jan. 29, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words by Angela Cowan Photography by Darren Hull

Using synergistically blended combinations of botanicals, crystals and active ingredients, Crystal Hills Organics CEO and founder Andrea Barone has created a line of skincare and body products that make you feel amazing—physically, mentally and spiritually. Andrea, now a chartered herbalist and Reiki master healer, started the business about five years ago after transitioning from a career in bioscience and occupational health and safety.

“I wanted to create something that can help people because, oh my goodness, sometimes you need that little boost!” she says with a laugh. “I love that I’ve heard from so many people that what they’ve used has helped them. Whether it’s a skin thing, or a mom worrying about her kiddo, or someone going through a stressful time in their life … that makes me feel really good, knowing I was able to help someone a little bit with their day.”


The crystals Andrea uses are sustainably sourced—the entire company is cruelty-free—and Andrea grows many of the herbs used in her formulations, like lemon balm, rosemary and lavender, at her business’s base in Lake Country.

By pairing the therapeutic properties and smells of the herbs and botanicals with the energetic properties of the harmonized crystals, and even taking colour into account, Andrea is able to create products whose effect is greater than the sum of their parts. She even performs Reiki on each product as it’s being formulated for an extra boost of healing energy, and it’s no surprise that her products are immensely popular.

“When I started the business, even at first, we were in the Grammy bags right away,” she says. “We were asked to be in the Coachella trend bags, and there was a Mother’s Day [event] in Hollywood.”

With its strong online presence, Crystal Hills has weathered the shift in business due to COVID-19, and it could be argued the harmonizing effects of Andrea’s products are needed now more than ever.

The 7 Sins

Envy:

Whose shoes would you like to walk in?

I would definitely be up for going back in time to walk in Nikola Tesla’s shoes. I would love to see all of his inventions and what he patented, and I just love this quote by him: “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”

Gluttony:

What is the food you could eat over and over again?

Chips and dip. Specifically Ruffles regular chips with Helluva Good Dill Pickle dip. Seriously the best combination.

Greed:

You’re given $1 million that you have to spend

selfishly. What would you spend it on?

Grab my beau, our kids, friends and family and jet off to Hawaii. We’ve all been on lockdown far too long and we are all absolutely ready for an escape.

Wrath:

Pet peeves?

I get stressed out when I see people being rude to someone or behaving aggressively. It seems like everyone has a different opinion these days on masks, travelling, being out in public, et cetera. We all have different viewpoints, so I wish people would just pause for a moment and think about this before flipping out on someone.

Sloth:

Where would you spend a long time doing nothing?

Any tropical beach with warm sand, a light ocean breeze and that beautiful turquoise water. My favourites are Hawaii, Florida and the Caribbean. I would just love to lie on a

lounger on the beach with a piña colada. Total paradise.

Pride:

What is the one thing you’re secretly proud of?

I guess I would be most proud of my optimism or my faith that things will work out with a happy ending. That even after going through a turbulent time in my life, I would still be able to successfully launch my business and have it continually grow, let love into my life again and that I would be able to be at peace and be blissfully happy.

Lust:

What makes your heart beat faster?

Two years ago I reconnected with a past love from 20 years ago, and he definitely makes my heart beat faster. When we saw each other again on that first date, it was like no time had passed and we’ve been inseparable ever since. Fortunately, all our kids get along incredibly well and we all love hanging out together.

Most Read