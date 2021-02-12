Photos courtesy Scandinave Spa and Tourism Whistler

Soaking in the senses

Outdoor spa adds to Whistler travel experience

  • Feb. 12, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Susan Lundy Photos courtesy Scandinave Spa and Tourism Whistler

Each of my fives sense comes to life as I move between warm, cold and relax cycles at the outdoor Scandinave Spa in Whistler.

Sitting in the hot pool, I feel the brush of breeze on my face and hear a gentle whistle of wind in the spruce trees above me. Moving indoors, and now relaxing on a cushiony recliner, I take in the beauty of lush foliage seen though floor-to-ceiling windows. And the moment after I run through an icy cold waterfall, my skin tingles with an electric-like buzz.

There’s the heat of a fire pit, the cosy embrace of a blanket, the sound of a running stream, the scent of essential oils and the sensation of steam and sweat lingering on my skin.

Most important—the experience of every sense is exaggerated due to the absolute and mandatory silence. People move between the various stations without a word. And I understand completely: silence is golden.

The Green Moustache Organic Cafe. Now completely satiated, we headed back to Whistler Village—and everything it has to offer.

Consistently ranked among the world’s top golf, biking and skiing resorts, Whistler is a year-round destination, located just 120 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Crystal Lodge. Our room was super spacious and comfortable, but the very best thing about this hotel might be its location right in the heart of the Village. In fact, the hotel’s slogan is:“At the centre of it all.”Within easy walking distance of the base of the mountain, shopping and restaurants, Crystal Lodge also offers a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness centre and several on-site retail and dining options.

As a winter playground, Whistler and adjoining Blackcomb mountains feature 8,171 acres of terrain and receive an average of 38.2 feet of snow annually. It’s definitely a place to revel in all of the senses — starting (or ending) with the Scandinave Spa experience. No reservations required, and baths are open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

This story originally appeared in SOAR, the inflight magazine for Pacific Coastal Airlines

Lifestyletravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow with the flow!

Just Posted

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in tugboat capsizing near Kitimat

Third person rescued from shore and brought to hospital

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)
Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

A logging truck outside of Tlell, Haida Gwaii in Aug. 2020 (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)
Forestry grant to benefit Haida Gwaii

Wood waste and emissions to be reduced with forestry grant

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

The potentially illicit substance found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to northern Vancouver Island family

“We don’t know if its drugs or bath powder or what it is — The substance is being tested”

Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today

Safe and sound. Tiger made it through an adventure after getting stuck atop a 40-foot tree in Otter Point on Sunday. He was safely put back on solid ground through the efforts of Andrew Church and Affordable Tree Care. (Henry Veasey photo)
Kind-hearted tree-topper rescues B.C. cat stuck 30 hours in a tree

Tree service company owner helps Sooke cat get all four paws back on the ground

Kasari Govender, British Columbia’s human rights commissioner, is seen in an undated handout photo. She says cutting police officer numbers where possible and using the money saved to build affordable housing should be part of a legislature’s committee’s deliberations to change the Police Act, including addressing systemic racism in policing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Human Rights Commission, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Cut police, build affordable housing instead, says B.C. human rights commissioner

Homeless, Indigenous Peoples and those living in poverty have far more interactions with police, says Kasari Govender

Kristopher Teichrieb enters the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 23, 2018 (Kamloops This Week files)
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to beating Jessie Simpson on June 19, 2016

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Salmon farming exec says feds left B.C. industry on the hook with no safety net

“Quite possibly the most impactful, careless, reckless, thoughtless, decision that I have ever seen”

In 2020, 8,497 properties were sold in the Victoria Real Estate Board region – a 17.1 per cent jump from 2019. (Unsplash)
Here’s how many months you would have to save up to buy a house in these B.C. cities

Best to start planning early, the National Bank of Canada has found

Most Read