Fashion at the British Columbia Aviation Museum. Lia Crowe photography

Take Flight

Fashion meets history at the British Columbia Aviation Museum

  • May. 31, 2023 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jen Evans Photography by Lia Crowe

Boulevard visits the British Columbia Aviation Museum to celebrate the history of aviation in our province alongside spring fashion that gives a nod to a glamorous bygone era. Bomber jackets, travel suits and 1940s glamour will propel you into the season of open horizons and adventures.

Cap-sleeve, wide-leg jumpsuit in bone, by Iris Setlakwe ($495) from Bernstein & Gold; brown sweater vest by Benetton ($68) and vintage leather messenger bag ($58), both from House of Savoy; brown linen jacket by Circolo 1901 ($515) from Bagheera Boutique; Alex loafer shoe in cognac by Vagabond ($230) from Footloose Shoes and scarf and leather suitcase from Magic Friend-Maker (insta @magic.friend.maker).

Knit dress in “Nero” by Lui Jo ($475) from Bernstein & Gold; scarf from Magic Friend-Maker (insta @magic.friend.maker).

Vintage leather pants with suspenders, cap and boots provided by the BC Aviation Museum; top from Magic Friend-Maker (insta @magic.friend.maker).

Gold dress by Roland Mouret ($490) and cream and gold watch by Michael Kors ($115), both from Turnabout Luxury Resale

Dress by Zara ($85) from House of Savoy ; trench coat by Part Two ($399) from Bagheera Boutique; emerald green shoes by Miz Mooz ($220) and “Jo” earrings in sage by Avu, both from Footloose Shoes; vintage travel bags from Magic Friend-Maker (insta @magic.friend.maker).

Vintage flight suit and boots provided by the BC Aviation Museum; vintage aviator sunglasses ($98) from House of Savoy; scarf from Magic Friend-Maker (insta @magic.friend.maker).

Makeup and hair by Jen Clark

Model Dani Parkinson

Photographed on location at the BC Aviation Museum. A huge thank you to the museum for graciously hosting our team for the day and introducing us to such a treasure trove of BC history.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

FashionStyle

