Barbeque in Prince Rupert to connect with residents nourishes North Coast MLA’s soul

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice hosted a community barbeque on May 16 to engage with constituents after returning from the last legislative session. (Photo; K-J Millar/The Northern View)

More than 500 hotdogs were served up at a community barbeque hosted by North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice on May 16.

“Connecting with people is one of the things I do in my work that nourishes my soul,” Rice told The Northern View.

Held at the waterfront Pacific Mariners Memorial Park the occasion was an opportunity for people to gather, enjoy a summer treat and talk with their MLA.

“MLAs just wrapped up a busy legislative session in Victoria. So, I was looking for the earliest opportunity to celebrate summer and connect with my constituents at home. We picked a glorious sunny day for it!”

“We went through more than 200 hotdogs in the first 30 minutes,” Rice said. “It’s great to be outside, enjoying the sunshine when we have the nice weather in Rupert.”

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist