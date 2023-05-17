North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice hosted a community barbeque on May 16 to engage with constituents after returning from the last legislative session. (Photo; K-J Millar/The Northern View)

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice hosted a community barbeque on May 16 to engage with constituents after returning from the last legislative session. (Photo; K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Barbeque in Prince Rupert to connect with residents nourishes North Coast MLA’s soul

Jennifer Rice hosted community barbeque on May 16

More than 500 hotdogs were served up at a community barbeque hosted by North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice on May 16.

“Connecting with people is one of the things I do in my work that nourishes my soul,” Rice told The Northern View.

Held at the waterfront Pacific Mariners Memorial Park the occasion was an opportunity for people to gather, enjoy a summer treat and talk with their MLA.

“MLAs just wrapped up a busy legislative session in Victoria. So, I was looking for the earliest opportunity to celebrate summer and connect with my constituents at home. We picked a glorious sunny day for it!”

“We went through more than 200 hotdogs in the first 30 minutes,” Rice said. “It’s great to be outside, enjoying the sunshine when we have the nice weather in Rupert.”

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local State of Emergency issued for parts of Kitimat-Stikine due to flooding
Next story
BREAKING: City of Terrace declares State of Local Emergency amid heat wave, flooding

Just Posted

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice hosted a community barbeque on May 16 to engage with constituents after returning from the last legislative session. (Photo; K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Barbeque in Prince Rupert to connect with residents nourishes North Coast MLA’s soul

Road closed in the Old Remo area, west of Terrace, on May 16 due to flooding. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BREAKING: City of Terrace declares State of Local Emergency amid heat wave, flooding

Blake Ciotoli of the Prince Rupert swim team completes the back stroke at the Regional Championship held in the city on May 13 and 4. (Photo: supplied/Ashley Wilson Photography)
14 Prince Rupert swimmers receive medals at regional competition

Michael Shore, owner of Digby Towers said he has invested more than $9 million to renovate the property and every unit has a view. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Parking woes remedied, 60-unit building in Prince Rupert has go-ahead for occupancy