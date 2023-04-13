City of Prince Rupert proposed 15.7 % tax increase decreases to 12.5 %

Councillor Reid Skelton-Morven attended the Prince Rupert City Council meeting on April 11, where the public had the opportunity to speak about the 2023 draft budget and proposed tax increase. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Property owners in Prince Rupert had the opportunity to voice their opinions, praise or concerns about the draft proposed budget and tax increase at the regular city council meeting on April 11.

However, out of a population of more than 12,000 residents, only three people took the opportunity to address mayor and city councillors about the topic.

Upon The Northern View inquiry on April 12, Veronika Stewart, communication manager for the city responded in an email that there were no written submissions received to the previous request for input to the draft budget and the possibility of a 15.7 per cent tax increase.

Stewart stated there had been 15 submissions through the online budget simulator, which closes on April 19.

Corrine Bomben, Cheif Financial Officer for the city, stated in the first of two presentations for the public that the initial proposed tax increase of 15.7 has now decreased to 12.5 per cent due to a $500,000 payment from CityWest and an additional refinement of the budget deficit by just less than $300,000.

The budget deficit has been adjusted by identifying reduced hours during low-use time periods and an adjustment downwards in the tax-funded capital repairs, which can be postponed to 2024, Bomben said.

“Under the recalculated rate, the increase to the average assessed valued homeowner will be $217 as opposed to $282 under the previous draft,” the CFO said, reiterating information from the draft budget presentation on March 22.

“The bulk of the increase is proposed to fund inflation and a reduced payment in lieu of taxes from the Prince Rupert Port Authority. Smaller items impacting the increase are staff additions, increases to grants, the policing contract and legal services to address council strategic priorities in particular housing development initiatives.”

Bomben explained that for those who use the budget simulator, simulations would be shared with council members once the link to the online tool closes. A new addition to the simulation is a taxpayer receipt which will show the estimated taxes for an average assessed home value going to the municipality only would be.

“[It will show] how they would be broken up according to how much you’re paying per year for public safety, how much is being allocated to transportation, recreation services, etc. So we encourage people to go ahead and have a look just to see.”

Bomben took the opportunity to remind taxpayers and property owners the provincial government offers residents the Home Owner Grant and the tax deferral program.

“These programs are available to reduce property taxes paid and defer the tax payments through a loan that is recovered at the time of sale. Details of these programs can be found on the provincial government website, the city’s website or on your property tax notice,” she said.

The CFO stressed that provincial penalties would be applied if an application is not made by the July 4 tax payment deadline. Homeowners can apply for the grant now by going to gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or by calling 1-888-355-2700.

Bomben finished her budget presentation by notifying the public there will be one more public consultation on April 24 where the public may speak or they can send questions and comments to finance@princerupert.ca or phone 250 627 0914.

