An elephant seal moulting along the spit in Sandspit. (Carita Bergman/Submitted)

Elephant seal in Sandspit needs its moulting room

Beachgoers in Sandspit are being asked to let a moulting elephant seal shed in peace.

The seal is hauled out near the third bench along the spit walk.

Northern elephant seals typically haul out for about a month to shed and regrow their fur and skin, and they don’t eat anything all that time.

Stressing the seal while it’s moulting could put it at risk because it’s already stressed and living on fat reserves.

Although it may seem sleepy or sick-looking, the elephant seal is going through a natural process — it may lose up to a quarter of its body weight by the time the moulting is done.

People are also asked not to try and feed or douse water on the elephant seal, which needs to stay dry to moult successfully.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says officers will be in the area today to take a look.

 

