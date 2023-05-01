The 62-year-old Crest Hotel in Prince Rupert has been purchased by Gitxaala Enterprise Corporation, which takes control on May 1. (Photo: Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

The 62-year-old Crest Hotel in Prince Rupert has been purchased by Gitxaala Enterprise Corporation, which takes control on May 1. (Photo: Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Gitxaala Enterprise Corporation purchases Crest Hotel in Prince Rupert

62-year-old establishment changes hands May 1

The Crest Hotel in Prince Rupert has been sold to Gitxaala Enterprises Corporation as of May 1.

The iconic landmark accommodation establishment in Prince Rupert houses 107 guest rooms, a 96-seat restaurant, bar and function rooms.

Chief Councillor Linda Innes expressed her pleasure at the Gitxaala Nation becoming the new owners of the hotel.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to bring the hotel into our Nation’s group of businesses … We have and will continue to actively pursue economic opportunities of every viable industry in the area. With the acquisition of the Crest, Gitxaala takes another step in creating long-term wealth and opportunities for the community, the Nation and its members.”

Gitxaala Enterprises Corporation CEO Michael Uehara believes the Crest Hotel embodies the essence of the Prince Rupert community and has consistently delivered superior hospitality for the past 62 years.

“Few properties in the world have embraced a sense of place as well as the Crest has done,” he said. “We recognize that the success of the hotel is due to the dedication and commitment of the management team and staff to provide guests with an outstanding experience at Prince Rupert’s premier hotel.”

Built in 1961, the hotel was founded by Bill Murray, Tony Bussanich and Percy Knutson and most recently run as a family business owned by Steve Smith and his wife Tina Smith.

“Our tradition of heartfelt, genuine hospitality and quality will continue with the new owners and our amazing team of professionals will be there, as always, to serve you,” the Smith’s stated.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province buys former Terrace motel to house displaced apartment tenants

Just Posted

The 62-year-old Crest Hotel in Prince Rupert has been purchased by Gitxaala Enterprise Corporation, which takes control on May 1. (Photo: Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Gitxaala Enterprise Corporation purchases Crest Hotel in Prince Rupert

April is International Guitar Month. How much do you know about guitars and guitarists? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?

The former Mumford’s Lodge property is to be the new home for tenants from a mould-infested Terrace apartment building. (Provided photo)
Province buys former Terrace motel to house displaced apartment tenants

Tahltan/Tłingit artist Randi Ball of Dease Lake created the above logo for the 2023 Skeena Salmon Art Show, hosted by the Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society. (Courtesy of Randi Ball)
Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society unveils 2023 logo by Indigenous artist Randi Ball