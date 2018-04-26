Grey touring bicycle reported stolen in Queen Charlotte

A touring bicycle was reported stolen from the driveway of Chateau Norm, just west of the Queen Charlotte boat launch, on Saturday, April 21.

The grey step-in style bicycle is marked with the brand-name GHOST, and has green highlights, dynamo lights, front shocks, straight handlebars, and black fenders.

According to police, the bicycle belonged to a visitor who has used it to tour all over North America.

The missing bicycle can be turned in to the Queen Charlotte RCMP detachment at 3211 Wharf Street, Queen Charlotte.

Anyone with information is asked to phone the RCMP detachment at 250-559-4421 or make an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.