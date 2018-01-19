Haida Gwaii gets top spot in The World

The World: A Traveller’s Guide to the Planet features Haida Gwaii as the number one place to go in Canada. (Lonely Planet photo)

It was already a nice Christmas present, but Keith Moore was really moved when he turned to “Canada” in Lonely Planet’s guidebook The World and found Haida Gwaii listed as the number-one place to go.

“We don’t appreciate where we live, or what others see in what we just consider to be home,” Moore said.

Printed in October with nearly a thousand pages, The World is a definitive-looking book from the world’s largest publisher of travel guides.

Describing the islands as a “dagger-shape archipelago” where “colossal spruce and cedar cloak the wild, rain-sodden landscape,” The World recommends Gwaii Haanas as the place to see the best of Haida Gwaii, and the place to try some of the best kayaking in North America.

Among the other top Haida Gwaii experiences listed are the Haida Heritage Centre at Kay Llnagaay, Naikoon Provincial Park, the Dixon Entrance Maritime Museum, and the Port Clements Museum.

“Attention has long focused on the many unique species of flora and fauna to the extent that “Canada’s Galápagos” is a popular moniker,” says Lonely Planet.

“But each year it becomes more apparent that the real soul of the islands is the Haida culture itself.”