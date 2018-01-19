The World: A Traveller’s Guide to the Planet features Haida Gwaii as the number one place to go in Canada. (Lonely Planet photo)

Haida Gwaii gets top spot in The World

It was already a nice Christmas present, but Keith Moore was really moved when he turned to “Canada” in Lonely Planet’s guidebook The World and found Haida Gwaii listed as the number-one place to go.

“We don’t appreciate where we live, or what others see in what we just consider to be home,” Moore said.

Printed in October with nearly a thousand pages, The World is a definitive-looking book from the world’s largest publisher of travel guides.

Describing the islands as a “dagger-shape archipelago” where “colossal spruce and cedar cloak the wild, rain-sodden landscape,” The World recommends Gwaii Haanas as the place to see the best of Haida Gwaii, and the place to try some of the best kayaking in North America.

Among the other top Haida Gwaii experiences listed are the Haida Heritage Centre at Kay Llnagaay, Naikoon Provincial Park, the Dixon Entrance Maritime Museum, and the Port Clements Museum.

“Attention has long focused on the many unique species of flora and fauna to the extent that “Canada’s Galápagos” is a popular moniker,” says Lonely Planet.

“But each year it becomes more apparent that the real soul of the islands is the Haida culture itself.”

Previous story
B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii gets top spot in The World

It was already a nice Christmas present, but Keith Moore was really… Continue reading

McNeill fined again for illegal fishing

A local man with a long history of poaching has been convicted… Continue reading

Painting her way home

Janine Gibbons talks about all she learned illustrating Haida and Tlingit story books

Old Massett taps grassroots for community plan

Over coffee, kitchen tables, and community dinners, Old Massett is taking a… Continue reading

Subsea internet cable to link up Haida Gwaii

Cable to connect Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast with mainland network

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

Liberals’ 2-year infrastructure plan set to take 5: documents

Government says 793 projects totalling $1.8 billion in federal funds have been granted extensions

Workers shouldn’t be used as ‘pawns’ in minimum wage fight: Wynne

Comments from Kathleen Wynne after demonstrators rallied outside Tim Hortons locations across Canada

John ‘Chick’ Webster, believed to be oldest living former NHL player, dies

Webster died Thursday at his home in Mattawa, Ont., where he had resided since 1969

World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US

Cedar Rocket auctioned off three times at Barrett-Jackson Co., netting $350,000 US for veterans

Bad timing: Shutdown spoils Trump’s one-year festivities

Trump spends day trying to hash out a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

RCMP nail alleged sex toy thief

Shop owner plays a role in arrest

Ice-cream-eating bear draws controversy

An Alberta Wildlife Park posted a video this week of one of their bears going through a Dairy Queen drive-through

Most Read