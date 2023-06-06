The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

More than $1,200 raised with donations still open for local athletes to attend tournaments

Special Olympian supporters and athletes made their way around the high school track for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, raising more than $1,230 on June 4.

The Torch Run is a unique initiative powered by law enforcement personnel internationally who want to help Special Olympic athletes experience acceptance, achievement and admiration through sport. Events are held on a national, provincial and regional level.

The Prince Rupert event saw police officers walk the Charles Hays Secondary School track alongside participants and community members to raise funds for athletes to attend tournaments in the North, said Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the RCMP.

After the warm-up and laps were completed, the group had fun in a game of bocce ball.

Fifteen city fundraising participants are listed on the team page, where donations are still being accepted.

More than 14 Torch Run Events are being held throughout the province from May 20 to June 21, with $46,000 being raised so far.

Hemrich said this is the first time the Prince Rupert detachment has participated in the Torch Run since before COVID-19.

“It’s a great accomplishment for these athletes who deserve community support for their achievements.”

