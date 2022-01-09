Loaded and prohibited firearms and weapons seized in Prince Rupert

Weapons were seized from an 11th Ave East residence on Jan. 8, after a gunshot was reported on Jan. 7. A Prince Rupert man has been arrested. (Photo: supplied RCMP) Some of the weapons seized from a city residence, with more not shown and still to be processed, after police responded to a Jan. 7 reported gunshot 11th East. (Photo: supplied) Prince Rupert RCMP officers attend an 11th Ave. East residence in the 1900 block after a Jan. 8 search warrant was issued that resulted in the seizure of a large number of loaded and unsecured firearms, as well as prohibited weapons. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) More than eight police vehicles were witnessed on 11th Ave. East, Jan 8, when a search warrant was issued after a Jan 7 gunshot was reported. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Many unsecured and loaded weapons were seized from an 11th Ave. East home after Prince Rupert police responded in “high-risk fashion” to a gunshot from the 1900 block of the street, on Jan. 7.

“At approximately 11:00 pm, the Prince Rupert RCMP received a report of a gun shot from a residence fired toward an open area behind 11th Ave E. A risk assessment was conducted by police, and it was determined that there was a potential risk to public safety,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer with the Prince Rupert RCMP, stated in a media release, on Jan. 9.

Multiple firearms, most of them unsecured and loaded, including restricted and prohibited ones with ammunition, were seized, as well as multiple weapons including some prohibited, after a Jan. 8 search warrant was issued for inside the residence, Gravel stated.

“This is a very large seizure of firearms, weapons and ammunition for the Prince Rupert RCMP … These firearms and weapons could have been used to severely hurt people so we’re happy they’ve been taken out of the community,” the officer said.

All on-duty members attended the Friday night call to the residence and quickly set up containment, with officers responding in a “high-risk fashion” the release reads.

“Emergency equipment was activated and occupants were called out by police. Two men and one woman initially were detained until the residence was cleared,” Gravel said.

Cody Kaleb Tyson Fenton, 33 years old, was charged with nine offences, with the other man and the woman later released at the scene.

Fenton was charged under the Canada Criminal Code with possession of firearm and ammunition contrary to prohibition order, possession of a weapon and ammunition for dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and failing to comply with a release order. He is currently remanded in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.

More charges will also be recommended to the BC Prosecution Service following the execution of the search warrant, Gravel said.

“We are thankful for the concerned citizen who reported the initial gun shot. More often than not, similar reports turn out to be fireworks or firecrackers but in this case, it was a very serious incident,” Gravel stated.

The Prince Rupert RCMP continues to encourage community members to report any suspicious activities to the non-emergency number at 250-624-2136. In case of emergency, dial 911.

K-J Millar | Journalist

