Man who killed 11-year-old girl in 2013 collision arrested in Shuswap

An Oct. 5, 2023 reports to police of an erratic driver on Highway 1 near Chase led to the arrest of Karl Matthew Schwarz, who has been charged with assault, unlawful confinement, dangerous driving, impaired driving, driving while prohibited and two counts of breach. (File photo)

A man who ran a red light while driving drunk in 2013, killing an 11-year-old girl, was recently arrested by Chase police responding due to complaints of an erratic driver.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, RCMP received multiple complaints regarding a white Chevrolet Cruze travelling west on Highway 1 near Chase. The vehicle had been driving erratically and subsequently crashed into a concrete barrier.

“Callers reported that the male driver appeared to be assaulting the female passenger and preventing her from exiting the vehicle,” said Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy, adding the driver was taken into police custody.

Kennedy said the the female was assessed by paramedics and treated for her injuries, while the driver appeared to be impaired by alcohol and was transported to the Chase detachment for breath samples.

“Karl Matthew Schwarz was charged with assault, unlawful confinement, dangerous driving, impaired driving, driving while prohibited and two counts of breach,” said Kennedy

In September 2013, Schwarz was involved in a motor-vehicle incident in Calgary, where the pickup truck he was driving collided with a minivan, killing 11-year-old Tammy Truong. In his 2016 trial, Schwarz pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death. He was later sentenced to 30 months in jail and given a five-year prohibition.

Kennedy said Schwarz is being held in custody for his upcoming court date.

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPShuswap