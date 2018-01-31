Man who used to live in Skidegate wanted for assault

A man who used to live in Skidegate is wanted for assault.

Cory Donald Williams is 28 years old, stands 5’5 tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Williams also has a tattoo of “Kylie” on the left side of his neck.

Queen Charlotte RCMP say a warrant for Williams’ arrest was issued yesterday, but his whereabouts is unknown.

Police ask that anyone who sees Williams does not try to confront or detain him. Instead, members of the public are asked to phone the Queen Charlotte detachment at 250-559-4421 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Successful Crime Stoppers tips are eligible for a cash reward.