Masset police are seeking a man who faces two charges of assault.

David Patrick Jack Thompson is 54 years old, and stands six feet tall with hazel eyes and a slender build. Thompson weighs about 75 kg, or 168 lbs.

Members of the public are asked to phone Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991 if they see Thompson or know of his whereabouts, and are advised not to try and confront or apprehend him.

To make an anonymous tip, islanders can also phone the 24-hour, secure Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8477.