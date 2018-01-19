A local man was fined again for illegal prawn fishing in Haida Gwaii waters. (Pixabay photo)

McNeill fined again for illegal fishing

A local man with a long history of poaching has been convicted again for illegal prawn fishing in Haida Gwaii waters.

Michael Stanley McNeill is now prohibited from commercial prawn fishing with his company, McNeill Fishing Ltd., until Oct. 4, 2019.

McNeill Fishing was also fined a total of $33,598 after being convicted on seven charges in December, including exceeding prawn trap quotas and using prawn traps without a vessel registration number last May.

In December of 2016, McNeill pled guilty and was fined $20,000 for illegal spot-prawn fishing in Cumshewa Inlet.

In 2006, McNeill pled guilty to illegally harvesting 11,000 abalone — the largest seizure of poached abalone at the time. For that offence, McNeill paid $20,000 and had his boat, gear, and truck forfeited as well as serving a year of house arrest.

Before the abalone case, McNeill pled guilty and paid fines for selling food fish, and for killing two out-of-season moose on the Kitselas reserve.

