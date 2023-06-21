Millar Time: Part of growing up is learning to reconcile

An elder sings and drums at the 2023 Salmon Fest in Prince Rupert to which all nations were invited. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) An elder sings and drums at the 2023 Salmon Fest in Prince Rupert, to which all nations were invited. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

I grew up overseas — mostly. I was born in England to a British-Canadian dad and Welsh-Canadian mom. I’m what some call “from colonialist ancestry.” We moved to the Bahamas and then to southwestern Ontario. I was in New Zealand for high school and college, my family then spent some time in the Middle East.

I finally made it back to southwestern Ontario, what I thought was the embodiment of the true North strong and free, to get married and raise my own family. It was only when my kids were graduating high school and stepping out into their own adult worlds that we moved across the country to the B.C North Coast.

In contrast to the bustling population, being shuffled shoulder to shoulder as you walk down a city street, eight-lane highways and skyscrapers of the metropolis, moving to Prince Rupert was a different world. It was rural and remote. It was sad and rainy. It was sunny and beautiful. I saw things and learned things I had never experienced before. I learned about my country and its people.

When I was a teenager in New Zealand I was so proud of Canada. I thought it was a great and fair nation of the majestic maple leaf, an eye-catching flag and a wonderfully melodic national anthem. To many, this image still exists.

I grew up in a time and place where Bryan Adams music videos and wearing hockey jerseys with miniskirts to school dances, red maple leaves on backpacks were symbols of national pride. I could reach out and grab these to express my patriotism and still feel part of a country that I did not live in. I could feel like Canadians were my people and I belonged to them. I felt I had an identity.

But now, in Prince Rupert, I’ve learned more about my country and myself than I learned from my parents, in school or from the media. I’ve learned how people living in Canada had their identities stolen and crushed.

It has been only in the past few years that I realize my “growing up” hadn’t finished. Just because I graduated high school and college and college the second time around, doesn’t mean I am an adult or have grown up. I think I have grown more in the past seven years of living in Prince Rupert than I did in the 40-plus years prior to being here. I realize my view of Canadian identity has changed and that national identity still needs more growth.

Part of growing up is acceptance. Accepting who you are, where you come from and understanding who influences you. In the past seven years, I have come to accept that my country isn’t perfect. It’s not all about maple leaves and music – it’s about accepting that our country is as flawed and scarred as many others.

It’s about re-education and maturing to accept our nation has suppressed and attempted annihilation of culture and our First People. Growing up is about the ability to acknowledge error and offer heartfelt remedy freely.

Our government has been talking about truth and reconciliation for the past couple of years in an effort to remedy mistakes of the past. We need to question and seriously consider if we continue to err just by using the word “reconciliation.”

To reconcile is to come back together after a separation. What is there to reconcile with the First Nations when they have done nothing to cause any divide in the first place? How can we come back together when a divide was created as far back as first contact. We were never ‘one’ or ‘together’ to start with. Division is the root of our nation’s conception.

Our country, our citizens, our education system, our media all need to grow up and enter adulthood. We need to live the truth and make the truth foremost. Reconciliation is secondary. It comes from within our own hearts. It comes from the acknowledgement that there is no “them” and “us” and there never should have been.

Only when we accept that and break from the shackles of cultural suppression will we be the “True North, Strong and Free.”