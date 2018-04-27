The body of a newborn killer whale was found on Copper Bay beach in March. (Submitted)

Orca found dead at Copper Bay was a northern resident

A newborn killer whale found dead on a Copper Bay beach in early March was part of the threatened northern resident population.

A tissue analysis and final report may take another month to complete, but a DNA study recently confirmed that the young killer whale was a northern resident — a genetically unique population of fewer than 200 animals.

“She was separated from her mom just after birth,” said Kelly Aitken, a local fisheries officer with Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Nearly half of all killer whales die between birth and six months of age.

When they do mature, female killer whales can live between 50 and 80 years old, but their high infant mortality rate brings the average lifespan of females down to 29. Killer whales also calve just once every five years, on average.

Combined with the added stress of human-caused pollution, whale-watching tours, and declining salmon numbers, killer whale populations tend to have extremely low growth rates.

DFO reports that while the northern resident population grew from 1977 to 1997, since the year 2000 it has fallen by about seven per cent, most likely due to water pollution.

Northern residents are fish-eating killer whales. They appear to spend most of their time in the waters between Dixon Entrance, Campbell River and Alberni Inlet, but have been seen as far north as Glacier Bay, Alaska and as far south as Grays Harbor, Washington.

Some of the population is regularly found in the southeastern Queen Charlotte Strait during the summer and fall, but their critical spring habitat is so far unknown.

Previous story
B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

Just Posted

Orca found dead at Copper Bay was a northern resident

A newborn killer whale found dead on a Copper Bay beach in… Continue reading

Islanders quiet about Masset library plan

Masset councillors welcome more feedback on early plans for new branch

Mismanaged salmon farms unacceptable: Cullen

Commissioner suggests Ottawa favouring aquaculture over wild salmon management

Letters: Observer editorials echo too much Tom

I’m a big supporter of local journalism and have been a continuous… Continue reading

Grey touring bicycle reported stolen in Queen Charlotte

A touring bicycle was reported stolen from the driveway of Chateau Norm,… Continue reading

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

Most Read