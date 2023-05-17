Parking woes remedied, 60-unit building in Prince Rupert has go-ahead for occupancy

Michael Shore, owner of Digby Towers said he has invested more than $9 million to renovate the property and every unit has a view. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Parking issues that kept empty the renovated 11-floor apartment building known as Digby Towers have been settled by the City of Prince Rupert and the property owner, Michael Shore, the landlord announced on May 16.

The doors are finally swinging open on June 1 to welcome tenants at the newly refurbished 60-unit building, Shore told The Northern View, in a tour of the property.

The building sat empty for more than 20 years and was a “black eye for the city,” Shore said, when he purchased it three years ago. After extensive interior work, the building was ready for occupancy in January.

However, some parking issues to allow for more spaces needed to be resolved. Part of the remedy resulted in a purchase and land swap deal with the city for the development of more spots and the issuance of a partial occupancy permit to allow for residents.

“It was terribly frustrating for us to see [delays] happen,” Rob Buchan, city manager, said. “We’d much rather work on productive solutions,” adding the city is an advocate for new housing.

The owner said he had invested more than $9 million into the sale and redevelopment of the property to revamp the interior of the bachelor and one-bedroom suites, plus the grounds.

The building has been completely modernized, Shore said. While there are no designated accessible units, a ramp at the front door and a wheelchair lift inside the lobby to provide access to the building elevators have been installed. New card-operated washers and dryers have been added in the laundry room, where there is an accessible washroom, as well as exercise equipment in a games room with a pool table will be available for tenants.

Pets may be permitted on an individually assessed circumstance and there is additional storage depending on availability.

Shore said applications are being accepted now. Rent ranges in cost from $1,360 for a lower-floor studio apartment to a top-floor one-bedroom unit at $1,750.

“Every unit has a view of the city, harbour or mountains,” Shore said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist

Set to open on June 1, every unit in the newly renovated Digby Towers has a view, according to property owner Michael Shore on May 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)