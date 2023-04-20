Pedestrian dies from injuries in motor vehicle incident in Prince Rupert

Occurrence happened on Second Ave. West near Five Corners

Flowers can be seen on Second Ave. West near Five Corners in Prince Rupert in memorial of a pedestrian who died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle incident on April 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle incident on Second Ave. West which occured April 16.

Prince Rupert RCMP told The Northern View the occurrence happened on Sunday afternoon near the intersection known as Five Corners.

“An initial investigation took place and no criminality was noted. The driver remained on scene, provided a statement and was not impaired by any means,” said Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment.

The pedestrian was transported hospital in serious but stable condition, he said.

“The RCMP received [communication] on Monday, April 17, at approximately 11 a.m. that the pedestrian involved had died as a result of injuries sustained during the motor vehicle incident,” he said.

“The RCMP extends its condolences to the families of those affected and will not be releasing the names of any party involved.”