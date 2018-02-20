Police seek man wanted for assault

Queen Charlotte RCMP are asking for help finding a man wanted for assault.

Tayu Pulido Peerless stands six feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. The alleged assault occurred on Feb. 2 in Queen Charlotte.

If anyone sees Peerless, police ask that they call the Q.C. RCMP at 250-559-4421 or the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991, but do not attempt to confront or detain him.

Anyone with information about Peerless’ whereabouts can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or bccrimestoppers.com.