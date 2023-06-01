Ice Pop, Grade 6 bridge builders from Annunciation School won second place in their age category at the April 22 Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia popsicle stick contest for students across the province. (Photo: supplied)

Ice Pop, Grade 6 bridge builders from Annunciation School won second place in their age category at the April 22 Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia popsicle stick contest for students across the province. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert Annunciation students stick to success with wins at model bridge building competition

Three teams from the school won 1st & 2nd place at provincial contest

The Misty Melons, a group of Grade 7 Annunciation popsicle stick bridge builders, brought home first place for their age group from a recent competition open to elementary and high school students across the province.

The contest hosted by the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia encouraged students to use the official bridge-building kits, which consisted of 100 standard-sized popsicle sticks and one bottle of glue. Altering the sticks, such as cutting, grinding or sanding, was not permitted.

Bridges had to weigh less than 150 grams, with the winning construction being the strongest with the highest load-to-weight ratio and using the least material.

The Misty Melons made up of Jacob Daniele, Abhinoor Gill and Rhett Mack, built a structure that held a faction less than 48 kilograms (105.818 lb).

A Grade 6 group from the school called Ice Pop, with members Kasha Rowse, Lucy Phuong and Claire Guzman took second place in their age category with their bridge holding 41.27 (91 lb)

In the aesthetics category, the group Out of this World, comprised of grade 8 students Sawyer Hennessy-Whyte, Molly Johnson, and Coral Fitzsimmons, held on to first place with their space-inspired bridge.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert

 

Out of this World, Grade 7 bridge builders from Annunciation School won first place in the aesthetics category at the April 22 Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia popsicle stick contest for students across the province. (Photo: supplied)

Out of this World, Grade 7 bridge builders from Annunciation School won first place in the aesthetics category at the April 22 Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia popsicle stick contest for students across the province. (Photo: supplied)

Previous story
Cops for Cancer Tour de North team announced

Just Posted

Misty Melons, Grade 7 bridge builders from Annunciation School won first place in their age category at the April 22 Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia popsicle stick contest for students across the province.
Prince Rupert Annunciation students stick to success with wins at model bridge building competition

Waters of the B.C. north and central coasts, as seen in the Khutzeymateen and near the Great Bear Rain Forest, will be better protected and clean after a part of a $25 million investment boosts the Coastal First Nations - Great Bear Initiative to offer stewardship under the Clean Coast, Clean Waters program. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$25M funding boost to better protect and clean North and Central Coast waters

Shames Mountain, just west Terrace, is partnering with three students to upgrade the solar pannels atop the caretaker’s home, part of a program that gets post-secondary schools involved in local clean energy projects. (Shames Mountain/Facebook)
Shames Mountain partners with students to install solar panels, reduce emissions

Metlkatla First Nation celebrated the official re-opening of the Wilderness Trail on May 25, after storm damage closed it more than five years ago. (Photo: PRPA website)
Metlakatla Wilderness Trail reopening celebrated near Prince Rupert