Prince Rupert Annunciation students stick to success with wins at model bridge building competition

Three teams from the school won 1st & 2nd place at provincial contest

Ice Pop, Grade 6 bridge builders from Annunciation School won second place in their age category at the April 22 Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia popsicle stick contest for students across the province. (Photo: supplied)

The Misty Melons, a group of Grade 7 Annunciation popsicle stick bridge builders, brought home first place for their age group from a recent competition open to elementary and high school students across the province.

The contest hosted by the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia encouraged students to use the official bridge-building kits, which consisted of 100 standard-sized popsicle sticks and one bottle of glue. Altering the sticks, such as cutting, grinding or sanding, was not permitted.

Bridges had to weigh less than 150 grams, with the winning construction being the strongest with the highest load-to-weight ratio and using the least material.

The Misty Melons made up of Jacob Daniele, Abhinoor Gill and Rhett Mack, built a structure that held a faction less than 48 kilograms (105.818 lb).

A Grade 6 group from the school called Ice Pop, with members Kasha Rowse, Lucy Phuong and Claire Guzman took second place in their age category with their bridge holding 41.27 (91 lb)

In the aesthetics category, the group Out of this World, comprised of grade 8 students Sawyer Hennessy-Whyte, Molly Johnson, and Coral Fitzsimmons, held on to first place with their space-inspired bridge.

