Prince Rupert Northern View media team wins gold at BCYCNA awards

Black Press Media women of the North won multiple awards in the 2023 British Columbia & Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Awards on May 4. From left to right, Melissa Ash publisher of The Northern View, Binny Paul journalist at Terrace Standard and K-J Millar, editor of The Northern View. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The team at the Prince Rupert Northern View won first place in the British Columbia Yukon Community Newspaper Ma Murray awards (BCYCNA) on May 4.

Editor K-J Millar and Publisher Melissa Ash jointly won the gold award with their tandem work for ‘Special Section’ on last year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day special which ran in print on June 16, 2022 . Ash was commended on the top notch advertising layout, use of colour and page design, while Millar was distinguished for excellent writing content.

Ash has brought home the gold previously in 2020 with first place in the Community Service Award.

Millar also won the bronze award for photography for Spot News Photo – Belmont Burns, taken of firefighters working during the destructive fire of the historic Prince Rupert Belmont hotel in 2022. She also took home bronze for Feature Photo Award – Faces to the Sun, an image of four First Nations dancers on National Indigenous Peoples Day in 2022. The awards total nine for Millar in the past three years.

Three other North Coast journalists won places in their nominated categories. Terrace Standard journalist Binny Paul won the bronze John Collinson Investigative Journalism Award for her piece titled Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C. It is Paul’s second Ma Murray award after previously winning the multi-media category in 2022.

Previous Terrace Standard reporter Michael Bramadat-Wilcock won silver in Spot News category – The opposite of addiction is love and connection. As well, he claimed a win in the Arts and Culture writing category – Nass Valley fashion show brings Nisga’a talent into the light.

Northwest Regional Editor and Editor of Smithers Interior News, Thom Barker, received the bronze award in the Editorial category for his piece titled Siren be Gone. Barker is a previous winner in numerous categories.

The Ma Murray Awards recognize the achievements of the association’s almost 100 member newspapers in British Columbia and Yukon. Dedicated to celebrating excellence the BCYCNA has been hosting the Ma Murray Awards for almost a century.