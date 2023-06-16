Prince Rupert RCMP investigation continues into deaths of four people

MLA Jennifer Rice says community is resilient in holding each other up in times of tragedy

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles and yellow crime scene tape can be seen cordoning off a multi-residence property numbered 166 and 168 Silversides Drive where four people were found deceased on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP continues to investigate the deaths of four people on Silversides Drive after a call to the residential property in the affluent area on June 13.

Const. Brody Hemrich said on June 15 there are no further updates into the homicides at this time. However, no suspects are being sought in the incident and there is no risk to the public. Police are not releasing the names of the deceased.

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice told The Northern View she offers her deepest condolences to the families involved.

“My heart breaks for the families, friends and the first responders involved in this terrible tragedy.”

“During these difficult times, it’s important to come together as a community and to offer support to our friends, family and neighbours.”

It is the community’s second homicide since November, the first of which a popular and well-known woman, Patty Forman was killed at a downtown mall in a murder-suicide which shook city residents.

“We have been confronted with tragedy before and it’s important to recall how capable and resilient we were in holding each other up during those tough times. We can and must do it again now,” Rice said.

Mayor Herb Pond said it is such a tragic day for the community.

“On behalf of the whole community, to the friends and families of those impacted – our hearts are with you. This is a horrific tragedy. We all feel it,” he said.