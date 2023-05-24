Marvin Grant Quock is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP's Wanted Wednesday for May 31. (Photo: Supplied)

Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.

35-year old male is wanted on outstanding warrants

Prince Rupert RCMP has issued a new Wanted Wednesday online post looking for Marvin Grant Quock Jnr., on May 24.

Quock is wanted on an endorsed warrant for driving while prohibited and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The 35-year-old male is described as: Indigenous male; 5’7 (170 cm); 130 lb (59 kg); black hair; and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Quock’s whereabouts, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Previous story
Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies bring warmth to newborns in Prince Rupert
Next story
Kitimat-Stikine, Terrace end emergency declarations and evacuations

Just Posted

RCMP Const. Bryce Saunders and Const. Brody Hemrich stand in front of the brass memorial plaque in Service Park, which honours two Prince Rupert police officers slain in the line of duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Service Park – a living, breathing reminder of two slain Prince Rupeert police officers

Marvin Grant Quock is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP's Wanted Wednesday for May 31. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.

RCMP celebrates its 150 anniversary on May 23. Prince Rupert RCMP has many staff and vehicle assets which contribute to community policing. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
150th Anniversary – Assets of RCMP on the North Coast

Flooding in Old Remo, just southwest of Terrace, on May 16. The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine rescinded its State of Local Emergency and Evacuation Orders and Alerts on May 23, as flood waters receded after a week of flooding. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Kitimat-Stikine, Terrace end emergency declarations and evacuations