Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.

35-year old male is wanted on outstanding warrants

Prince Rupert RCMP has issued a new Wanted Wednesday online post looking for Marvin Grant Quock Jnr., on May 24.

Quock is wanted on an endorsed warrant for driving while prohibited and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The 35-year-old male is described as: Indigenous male; 5’7 (170 cm); 130 lb (59 kg); black hair; and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Quock’s whereabouts, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).