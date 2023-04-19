Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday – Devon Wellington Giffin

Giffin is wanted on endorsed warrants for theft of a motor vehicle as well as others

Devon Wellington Giffin, 4, is the subject of Prince Rupert RCMP’s April 19 Wanted Wednesday. He is wanted on endorsed warrants for theft of a motor vehicle as well as others. (Photo: supplied)

Devon Wellington Giffin is the featured person in the April 19 Wanted Wednesday post issued by the Prince Rupert RCMP.

It is not the first time that Giffin has been the subject of the popular post the local police, as well as national and international detachments, use to request the public’s assistance in locating people they need to find. The program is run by police departments all around the world.

Giffin is wanted on an endorsed warrant for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, mischeif and breach of release order, Const. Brody Hemrich said.

The 47-year-old male is described as Caucasian, 173 cm (5’8), 64 kg (141 pounds), bald with possible greyish-brown hair on the sides and blue eyes.

“If you have any information on Giffin’s whereabouts, please call the RCMP at 250 624 2136,” Hemrich said. “As always, in the case of an emergency please dial 911.”

