Prince Rupert Wanted Wednesday: Nolan Aaron Innes

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating man

Nolan Aaron Innes is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMPs Wanted Wednesday online post for June 14.

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, Nolan Aaron Innes, in their weekly Wanted Wednesday posting for June 14.

Police say Innes is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for the charge of assault.

The 36-year-old man is described as Indigenous, 170 centimetres (5’7), 77 kilograms (170lb) wit black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Nolan’s whereabouts, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Information was correct at the time of printing.

