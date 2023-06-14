(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Nolan Aaron Innes is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMPs Wanted Wednesday online post for June 14. (Photo: supplied)

(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Nolan Aaron Innes is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMPs Wanted Wednesday online post for June 14. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert Wanted Wednesday: Nolan Aaron Innes

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating man

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, Nolan Aaron Innes, in their weekly Wanted Wednesday posting for June 14.

Police say Innes is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for the charge of assault.

The 36-year-old man is described as Indigenous, 170 centimetres (5’7), 77 kilograms (170lb) wit black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Nolan’s whereabouts, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Information was correct at the time of printing.

CrimePrince Rupert RCMP

Previous story
Carrier Sekani breaks ground on detox and healing centre

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating multiple deaths in the city stemming from one incident on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigating four deaths in isolated incident

A face carved into a tree stump at the Valhalla Fest grounds during set up, June 11, 2023 (Hunter Wild/The Northern Sentinel).
Valhalla Fest returns

(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Nolan Aaron Innes is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMPs Wanted Wednesday online post for June 14. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Wanted Wednesday: Nolan Aaron Innes

Cheslatta Chief Carrier Sekani Family Services’ board president Corrina Leween speaks at the Tachick Lake ground breaking ceremony for a new detox and healing centre. (Photo courtesy, Carrier Sekani Family Services)
Carrier Sekani breaks ground on detox and healing centre