Queen Charlotte RCMP are asking for help finding a man wanted for assault.

The suspect, Percy James Ellis, is pictured above. Ellis stands 178 cm tall (5’10) and weighs about 72 kg (159 lbs).

Anyone with information about Ellis or where he might be is asked to phone the Queen Charlotte RCMP at 250-559-4421 or send an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers line by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Members of the public are asked to avoid confronting Ellis or attempting to arrest him themselves.