All razor clam harvesting is closed from Wiah Point to Rose Spit until further notice.

According to a Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) notice posted on April 17, the closure is due to a gap in sampling for biotoxins.

The razor clam fishery is jointly managed by Haida Fisheries and DFO. For more information, see the 2018 to 2020 joint intertidal clam management plan.