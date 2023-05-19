Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies bring warmth to newborns in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Tim Horton’s donated $8,4347.45 raised from Smile Cookie week May 1 to 8, to assist North Coast Health Improvement Society with new hospital equipment.

North Coast Health Improvement Society (NCHIS) has a big smile on its own face after $8,347.58 was donated by Tim Horton towards new hospital equipment.

The Prince Rupert location of the Canadian donut and cafe chain ran the annual Smile Cookie campaign from May 1 to 8 with 100 per cent of the community’s cookie-loving proceeds going to charity.

“All funds donated from the Smile Cookies will be earmarked for a new infant bed warmer as part of a larger $250,000 renovations project being undertaken in the Maternity Ward at Prince Rupert General Hospital,” Stephan Delloch, president of NCHIS, said on May 17.

“We are extremely grateful to the team at Tim Hortons and the people of Prince Rupert for their continued generosity,” Delloch said.