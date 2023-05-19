Prince Rupert Tim Horton’s donated $8,4347.45 raised from Smile Cookie week May 1 to 8, to assist North Coast Health Improvement Society with new hospital equipment.

Prince Rupert Tim Horton’s donated $8,4347.45 raised from Smile Cookie week May 1 to 8, to assist North Coast Health Improvement Society with new hospital equipment.

Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies bring warmth to newborns in Prince Rupert

More than $8,000 donated to North Coast Health Coast Improvement Society

North Coast Health Improvement Society (NCHIS) has a big smile on its own face after $8,347.58 was donated by Tim Horton towards new hospital equipment.

The Prince Rupert location of the Canadian donut and cafe chain ran the annual Smile Cookie campaign from May 1 to 8 with 100 per cent of the community’s cookie-loving proceeds going to charity.

“All funds donated from the Smile Cookies will be earmarked for a new infant bed warmer as part of a larger $250,000 renovations project being undertaken in the Maternity Ward at Prince Rupert General Hospital,” Stephan Delloch, president of NCHIS, said on May 17.

“We are extremely grateful to the team at Tim Hortons and the people of Prince Rupert for their continued generosity,” Delloch said.

Previous story
Kids Don’t Float, PFDs do – Safe Boating Week in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Tim Horton’s donated $8,4347.45 raised from Smile Cookie week May 1 to 8, to assist North Coast Health Improvement Society with new hospital equipment.
Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies bring warmth to newborns in Prince Rupert

Max Erwin, on Sept. 29, 2021 is a Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue team member who won a CEO award of excellence for his dedication. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kids Don’t Float, PFDs do – Safe Boating Week in Prince Rupert

Thanks to a $15,000 donation, from the PRPA Community Investment Fund announced on May 17, the interior of Acropolis Manor has been transformed into a bright and colourful environment to assist those with dementia.
Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $15,000 to long term care facility

Aerial photo indicating entry and exit points of Coastal GasLink’s tunnel under the Morice River near Houston. (Coastal GasLink)
Coastal GasLink completes micro-tunneling under Morice River near Houston