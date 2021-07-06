Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.

VIDEO: Tornado briefly touches down in Houston, B.C.

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)

A small tornado that touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 doesn’t appear to have caused any damage.

A quick-thinking Jordan Porth, the owner of Happy Jack’s Restaurant and Bar, caught the tornado on video, though he does say he probably shouldn’t have been driving and filming at the same time.

“It happened so fast I just grabbed the camera,” Porth exclaimed.

“We are wondering if anyone else saw the tornado or if there was any damage, but I couldn’t see any.”

The tornado appears to touch down on the east side of Houston, close to a grouping of greenhouses and by an industrial park but does not appear to have caused damage. No one contacted the RCMP.

Tornados or “dust devils” are rare events in the northwest, although they do happen on occasion.

One touched down in Smithers in 2011, hitting a rental warehouse and garage causing heavy damage and ripping off the garage roof.

BC Hydro commented that there were no service disruptions in the Houston area on July 4.

READ MORE: Mini tornado tears up vehicle storage facility near Smithers


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indigenous economic advocate seeks Conservative nomination in northwest B.C. riding

Just Posted

Community volunteers in Lillooet receive the supplies brought in by Jessica McCallum-Miller (far left) and Gladys Radek (far right). (Photo courtesy Gladys Radek)
Northwest B.C. activists, non-profits send supplies for mothers and babies affected by wildfires

Step three of B.C.’s restart plan started on July 1st. Masks are no longer mandatory in public places and restrictions on dining, nightclubs, casinos and sports have been amended. (Image: supplied)
Weekly COVID-19 numbers remain at zero in region

Theresa Tait-Day is seeking the Conservative Party nomination for Skeena-Bulkley Valley. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
Indigenous economic advocate seeks Conservative nomination in northwest B.C. riding

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton