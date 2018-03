Elementary school students from across Haida Gwaii played a full day of basketball in Skidegate last Thursday.

Students in Grades 4 to 7 at Agnes L. Mathers, Sk’aadgaa Naay, Port Clements Elementary, and Tahayghen got into mixed teams, playing with different schoolmates, boys and girls under the bright new lights of the George Brown Rec Centre.

