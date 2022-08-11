Ladies and Local Runners from Smithers and Telkwa, shine at Totem to Totem 2022 race

Brooke Haberstock takes the Overall Award, Half marathon, Full marathon in T2T event.

Brooke Haberstock, of Telkwa before taking on the Marathon. (Submitted photos)

Brooke Haberstock of Telkwa is the champion of the 2022 Totem to Totem Haida Marathon (T2T)

Haberstock won the marathon overall with a sub-four-hour time of 3:52:08 with Angela Olsen of Daajing Giids (formerly Queen Charlotte) on her heels at 3:52:46.

Danielle Dysserinck of Massett rounded out the women’s event coming in third.

In the 10K run, Luke Smith of Smithers improved on his 2019 second-place finish, winning the men’s event with a time of 39:30

Susan LeBlanc of Daajing Giids won the ladies 10K event.

Of the 110 participants in the 10K run, 81 were women.

In the half marathon, Kimberly Girard of Terrace set a new record in the women’s event with a time of 1:30:40 and Braeden Cober of Terrace won the men’s event with a time of 1:21:29.

Brendan Kurchak, of Vancouver, but living in Sandspit, worked in the morning, got a lift to the ferry, hitchhiked to the start line, won the men’s event with a time of 4:01:22 and then got a ride back to work in Sandspit with the second and third place finishers, Craig Cyr of Toronto and Todd Cyr of Redwood Meadows Alberta.

The marathon, half-marathon and 10K re-booted on July 23 as an in-person event, the first since 2019.

T2T takes place at Skidegate, on Haida Gwaii, in conjunction with the local festival, Skidegate Days, which also returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

With travel issues and COVID still a concern, numbers for T2T were down from previous years.

But the day was perfect for the runners, said race coordinators.

T2T 2022 was dedicated to Ben Davidson, Haida artist, loving father and husband, and son of renowned Haida artist, Robert Davidson.

Ben was an avid cyclist and runner. He died unexpectedly in August 2020.

T2T was honoured by the Davidson family with a beautiful butterfly design done by Ben which appeared on the runner and volunteer shirts.

Many friends, family and colleagues of Ben’s participated in the event.



