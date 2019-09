Runners and cyclists cross Hodges Avenue bridge for the Terry Fox Run in Masset on Sept. 15. (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo) (Archie Stocker Sr. photo)

About 40 people participated in the Terry Fox Run in Masset this year, raising more than $1,400 for cancer research. This year’s run was held in memory of Taww.ga Halaa’ Leeyga, May Russ, who was a long-time supporter of the Terry Fox Foundation.

Haida Gwaii Observer