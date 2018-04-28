(File photo)

Roller dance parties ready to rock ‘n roll in Masset

Kids, grown-ups, and a giant bumble-bee will skate circles in Masset today.

To support their first off-island tournament as a team, the Gwaii Rollergirls are hosting a pair of roller dance parties at the Masset rink this Saturday: one for kids and families, one for grown-ups with a flair for costumes.

Not to be out-hustled, the Junior Rollergirls are helping put on the party so they can fundraise for their own team T-shirts.

Gwaii Rollergirl Brie Altrogge says the junior afternoon skating program, organized every fall and winter through Haida Gwaii Rec, has really taken off.

“The girls love them, and they’re getting to be really good skaters,” she said.

The Gwaii Rollergirls are also building momentum.

This fall, they expanded to include new skaters from Skidegate and Queen Charlotte, and they now split practices between the John Lalonde Roller Rink in Masset and the Queen Charlotte Community Hall.

With several new skaters and a new all-island name, the Rollergirls will get their first chance to fly under team colours at A Tournament on Elm Street — a flat-track roller derby hosted in Terrace next weekend by the North Coast Nightmares.

In fact, the Gwaii Rollergirls will join forces with the Yukon Rollergirls, another smaller squad, so they can field a three-line team of 16 and compete.

“We’ll skate two games under the Gwaii Rollergirls name and jersey colours, and then we’ll skate one game under their jersey colours and name,” said Altrogge.

Today’s Family Roller Dance party runs from 4 to 7 p.m., with music, snacks, hot dogs, balloons and games. Skates and safety gear are available to rent, but rollerblades, scooters and other wheels are welcome, too. All kids 12 and under should have a grown-up watching out for them.

From 9 to 10:30 p.m., it’s the adults’ turn to give roller skating a try in an open skate, and then comes the dancing.

“At 10:30 we’ll stop the roller skating, start the liquor service and everyone will dance in their shoes for the rest of the night, just so we don’t mix alcohol and rolling around on skates,” Altrogge said.

Retro outfits and costumes are not just welcome, but expected.

“We always encourage crazy kooky costumes,” Altrogge said. “People should just wear whatever they want to self-express.”

Just Posted

Roller dance parties ready to rock ‘n roll in Masset

Kids, grown-ups, and a giant bumble-bee will skate circles in Masset today.… Continue reading

Islands leaders make the case for full northern tax deduction

It’s one for the money, two to show tax fairness for the… Continue reading

Orca found dead at Copper Bay was a northern resident

A newborn killer whale found dead on a Copper Bay beach in… Continue reading

On the Wing: Of silence and spring

By Margo Hearne After the usual long flight across the continent following… Continue reading

The Happy Clam — April 27, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping

A total of 172 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to oyster consumption have been reported

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read

  • Roller dance parties ready to rock ‘n roll in Masset

    Kids, grown-ups, and a giant bumble-bee will skate circles in Masset today.…