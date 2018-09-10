From left to right are Junior NBA coaches Ethan Edgars and Simon Jones-Wesley together with organizers Constable Mike Hull and David Lomax of Haida Gwaii Rec. With lowered hoops and smaller balls for five to seven-year-olds, the Junior NBA program runs for 12 Sundays at the Howard Phillips Community Hall starting Sept. 23. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Tip-off time for Junior NBA

Masset community coaches to run weekly basketball program for five- to seven-year-olds

It’s about friendship, team play, and beginner basketball skills for Haida Gwaii’s smaller ballers.

A new Junior NBA program for kids ages five to seven kicks off Sunday, Sept. 23 at the Howard Phillips Community Hall in Masset and runs until Dec. 9.

Thanks to community coaches and a helping grant from B.C.’s civil forfeiture program, the 12-week program will cost just $20.

“I think it’s going to be super fun,” says Constable Mike Hull of the Masset RCMP, who is organizing the Junior NBA program with help from Haida Gwaii Rec.

Besides learning passes, rebounds, and shots, every child who joins will get a small ball, a kid-sized NBA shirt, plus a poster and certificate at the end.

Standing outside the community hall last week with one of the four new lowered hoops shipped over for the program were Ethan Edgars and Simon Jones-Wesley, two of the four local youth who will help coach the kids.

“It’s just about giving back to the community,” said Jones-Wesley, remembering how older guys like Michael Grant and Donovan Hunter ran soccer programs for him and Ethan when they were younger.

Hull said there are 30 spots in the program, and 13 kids signed up the first day that registrations opened on the Haida Gwaii Rec website.

Depending how it caches on, Hull said there may be a similar program for seven to 13 year-olds in the new year, and it would be great to run the Junior NBA program in the south end, too.

For more information or to register, visit hgrec.com or call HG Rec at 250-626-5652.


andrew.hudson@haidagwaiiobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

Crews testing for gas vapours in grounded Haida Gwaii barge

Barge needs to be declared safe before salvage crews can get to work

Tip-off time for Junior NBA

Masset community coaches to run weekly basketball program for five- to seven-year-olds

Campfire ban lifted on Haida Gwaii

Ban on larger open fires remains in effect

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Father and son fined $31,000 for crab fishing offences

Majority of fines to be spent on fish conservation projects on Haida Gwaii

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Most Read