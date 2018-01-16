Photos: Ts’aahl wins super-close Clan Tournament

Three games finished in overtime. In the semi-final, the defending Clan Tournament champs, Skedans, lost a 12-point lead to a Juus team that just refused to stay down. Even at the final buzzer in the final game, Juus was within a few points of tying it up with the new champions, Ts’aahl.

From day one the 18th annual Clan Tournament was among the closest ever, said Desi Collinson, one of the organizers. Together with the tournament’s first Ravens vs. Eagles girls game, the talent on display promises a strong showing at the All-Native and Junior All-Native tournaments coming up.

