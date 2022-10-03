A&A Trading (Haida Gwaii) Ltd: Replacement Forest Stewardship Plan Public Viewing

AAHG invites you to view their draft replacement Forest Stewardship Plan (FSP) for Tree Farm License 58 and Forest License A16870.

The FSP can be accessed at this link www.aatrading.com/aahg_fsp.pdf or in person during normal business hours at our Sandspit office (453 Beach Rd., Sandspit).

The FSP is available for review and comment until Nov. 25, 2022. Following the review and comment period the FSP will be submitted for approval. All comments received will be considered and included in the final submission.

All questions, comments or requests for more information can be forwarded to Alysha Van Delft, R.P.F., Planning Forester via email at avandelft@aatrading.com, by phone at 604-839-0696 or in person at the AAHG office.

If you’re also interested in their upcoming operational plans, you can find public engagement maps on their website under Operations, then Public Information Sharing.

Thank you / Haawa

