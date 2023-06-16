The mobile mammography coach provides a comfortable, safe and private space for screening mammograms. Photo courtesy BC Cancer

The mobile mammography coach provides a comfortable, safe and private space for screening mammograms. Photo courtesy BC Cancer

BC Cancer Mobile Mammography Coach Coming to Haida Gwaii this month

Breast cancer screening available June 28 to July 6

Appointments are still available for free mammograms when the BC Cancer mobile mammography coach arrives in Haida Gwaii this month.

The mobile mammography coach will be in the following locations:

  • June 28 in Skidegate at Skidegate Health Centre
  • June 29 and 30 in Daajing Giids at Haida Gwaii Hospital
  • July 3 in Port Clements at Port Clements Medical Clinic
  • July 4 and 5 in Masset at Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital
  • July 6 in Old Masset at the Haida Health Centre

Women 40+ can call 1-800-9203 to book a free appointment. A doctor’s referral is not required.

Regular screening mammograms can help find breast cancer early when there are more treatment options and a better chance of recovery. Mammograms can usually find lumps two or three years before you or your primary care provider can feel them.

“As a breast cancer survivor, I know first-hand that mammograms save lives,” said Johnna Sparrow-Crawford, breast cancer survivor.

“My cancer was found when the mobile mammography service was visiting my community. I was already two years overdue for my routine mammogram – I kept putting it off because, like many women, I was too busy. I’m so grateful that this service came to my community and I made the time to get screened. My cancer was found early and we were able to treat it and move on. If I could tell women in B.C. anything, it would be to take care of your health. Book a mammogram – it can save your life. It saved mine.”

Women are encouraged to book a free mammogram when the BC Cancer mobile mammography coach arrives in Haida Gwaii this month. Photo courtesy BC Cancer

The mobile mammography coach provides a comfortable, safe and private space for screening mammograms. There is a reception area, dressing space and mammography examination room. The coach is also equipped with a wheelchair lift.

Take a positive step for your health and book your free screening mammogram today.

For more information, visit www.screeningbc.ca/breast.

