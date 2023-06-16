BC Cancer Mobile Mammography Coach Coming to Haida Gwaii this month

The mobile mammography coach provides a comfortable, safe and private space for screening mammograms. Photo courtesy BC Cancer

Appointments are still available for free mammograms when the BC Cancer mobile mammography coach arrives in Haida Gwaii this month.

The mobile mammography coach will be in the following locations:

June 28 in Skidegate at Skidegate Health Centre

June 29 and 30 in Daajing Giids at Haida Gwaii Hospital

July 3 in Port Clements at Port Clements Medical Clinic

July 4 and 5 in Masset at Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital

July 6 in Old Masset at the Haida Health Centre

Women 40+ can call 1-800-9203 to book a free appointment. A doctor’s referral is not required.

Regular screening mammograms can help find breast cancer early when there are more treatment options and a better chance of recovery. Mammograms can usually find lumps two or three years before you or your primary care provider can feel them.

“As a breast cancer survivor, I know first-hand that mammograms save lives,” said Johnna Sparrow-Crawford, breast cancer survivor.

“My cancer was found when the mobile mammography service was visiting my community. I was already two years overdue for my routine mammogram – I kept putting it off because, like many women, I was too busy. I’m so grateful that this service came to my community and I made the time to get screened. My cancer was found early and we were able to treat it and move on. If I could tell women in B.C. anything, it would be to take care of your health. Book a mammogram – it can save your life. It saved mine.”

Women are encouraged to book a free mammogram when the BC Cancer mobile mammography coach arrives in Haida Gwaii this month. Photo courtesy BC Cancer

The mobile mammography coach provides a comfortable, safe and private space for screening mammograms. There is a reception area, dressing space and mammography examination room. The coach is also equipped with a wheelchair lift.

Take a positive step for your health and book your free screening mammogram today.

For more information, visit www.screeningbc.ca/breast.

Health and wellness