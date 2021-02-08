BC Timber Sales Proposed Timber Sale Licence Auctions for Haida Gwaii

The B.C. government and the Haida Nation continue to work together to develop mutually beneficial relationships, protect the environment and help grow the regional economy.

BC Timber Sales (BCTS) is proposing to auction two Timber Sale Licences (TSL) on Haida Gwaii: TSL A94555, Block NAI502 (Naikoon) and TSL A86068, Block LAW722 (Lawn Hill).

Both TSLs are part of the Haida Gwaii Land Use Objectives Order and BCTS Forest Stewardship Plan (FSP) compliant.

BCTS’ Haida Gwaii FSP, maps and additional information on the two proposed TSLs can be viewed on the government of British Columbia’s website via the link below.

This data is being made available for review to the general public. All information and feedback received will be considered in the development of the harvest areas.