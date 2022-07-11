C.B. Island Fisheries Ltd. hereby gives notice that an application has been made to the Minister of Transport, pursuant to the Canadian Navigable Waters Act for approval of the work described herein and its site and plans.

Pursuant to paragraph 7(2) of the said Act, CB Island Fisheries Ltd had deposited with the Minister of Transport, on the on-line Navigable Waters Registry (http://cps.canada.ca/) and under registry number 5884 or, under the NPP File Number 2022-506775, a description of the following work, its site and plans.

Existing dock for offload of commercial fisheries/vessels in, on, over, under, through or across Masset Harbour at C.B Island Fisheries: 1160 Highway 16, Masset, BC V0T 1M0 in front of lot number District Lot 3069, Queen Charlotte District.

Comments regarding the effect of this work on marine navigation can be sent through the Common Project Search site mentioned above under the Comment section (search by the above referenced number) or, by sending your comments directly to #820-800 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2J8, if you do not have access to the internet.

However, comments will be considered only if they are in writing (electronic means preferable) and are received not later than 30 days after the publication of the last notice. Although all comments conforming to the above will be considered, no individual response will be sent.

Signed at Vancouver, BC this 21st day of June, 2022

(Signature)_________________________________

