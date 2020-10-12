Forest Stewardship Council® Certification Public Engagement

Taan Forest LP (Taan) is certified under the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) BC-Regional Forest Management Standard and is in the process of transitioning to the new FSC Canada Standard (FSC Trademark License:FSC® C104355).

As part of the FSC commitments, Taan has recently completed the 2019 Annual Monitoring Report and has made some changes to the FSC Management Plan to address the new standard requirements.

The Monitoring Report contains a description of the changes made under the section titled “Introduction.”Revised text is shown in purple font to help facilitate review of the changes.A separate Executive Summary Report has also been prepared to facilitate easier review.

Taan also maintains a High Conservation Values (HCV) Assessment and Environmental Values Assessment.The HCV and Environmental Assessment have also undergone expert review as required by the new standard.The Assessment Reports and the Expert Review reports are available for review.

Taan also maintains a fiber sourcing Due Diligence System under our Chain of Custody, the Summary that is available for review on the FSC Database.

Review & Comment

Taan welcomes review and comment from members of the Haida Nation, communities, groups and individuals at any time.

To ensure comments are incorporated into the final versions of the Monitoring Report, Assessment Reports, and FSC Management Plan, the official review and comment period is from October 5 to October 23, 2020:

E-mail:info@taanforest.com, or

Taan Forest LP Attention: Kena Russ

PO Box 1384

Skidegate, Haida Gwaii V0T 1S1

Documents are available atwww.taanforest.com (under the “Resource Planning” page).

If you are unable to access the Taan website, or would like to request printed copies to review, please contact Kena Russ: kena@taanforest.com or 250-559-2337.

Complaints & Dispute Resolution Process

Taan is required to maintain mutually agreed to Complaints and Dispute Resolution Procedures (DRP) for situations where agreement is unable to be reached through consultation.The DRP is available on the Taan website (under ‘Management Plans’ on the Resource Planning webpage).

Haida Gwaii