Invitation to Tender for Silviculture in Haida Gwaii

Contract No. SU22TBJ002

BC Timber Sales, Chinook Business Area, is now accepting sealed tenders for SU22TBJ002 Silviculture Surveys in Haida Gwaii.Tenders will be received by the Timber Sales Manager, Chinook Business Area, 46360 Airport Road, Chilliwack, B.C., V2P 1A5, no later than

2 p.m. March 1, 2021, at which time all tenders will be opened in private.

Tender packages are available on the BC Bid website at bcbid.gov.bc.ca. All contract related questions must be submitted in writing only to the following email address:Forests.ChinookTimberSalesOffice@gov.bc.ca.

